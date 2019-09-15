Motorcyclist dies in A29 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a motorbike and a van in Dorking.

The collision happened on the A29 Ockley Road at the junction with Henhurst Cross Lane, at 4.18pm on Saturday (September 14) and involved a Ducati motorbike and a Ford Transit van.

The rider of the motorbike, a man, died at the scene. His next of kin has now been informed.

The road A29 was closed in both directions and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision, has been asked to contact Surrey Police via 101 and quote the reference number PR/P19212511.