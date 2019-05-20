Motorbike rider arrested for riding dangerously in Burgess Hill and Hassocks

A person was arrested after police received multiple calls from the public in Burgess Hill and Hassocks to someone riding dangerously on a motocross bike.
On Thursday (May 16), a spokesman for Crawley Police said on Twitter: “Yesterday we received multiple calls from the public in Burgess Hill and Hassocks to someone riding dangerously on a motocross bike.
“Thanks to the persistent and hard work of Mid Sussex Police and Crawley Police the person was located and arrested. Thanks to all those who called!”
READ MORE: New vision for Burgess Hill town centre redevelopment – find out more at open day
Dramatic video shows police raiding Crawley home