Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said police got the call on Thursday (September 2).

He said the woman rang the emergency number to tell them that she had arrived back home to find that her house was messy after getting some work done on it while she was away.

“Words of advice given about the correct use of the emergency number,” said Inspector Taylor.

Police are urging people to use 999 for emergencies only.

“It’s a really important key phone number,” said Inspector Taylor, adding that each call has to be logged meaning that non-emergency calls are a drain on Sussex Police resources.