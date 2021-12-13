Mercedes collides with parked cars in Cowfold

Sussex Police said the incident happened on the A272 Station Road in Cowfold at around 8.45pm on Sunday (December 5).

According to the police, the Mercedes left the scene and was found abandoned further up the road near a farm.

Officers are keen to talk to a woman driving a small car who is understood to have picked up the Mercedes driver.

Police investigating after a silver Mercedes collided with two parked vehicles last weekend and then drove away are appealing for information

PC Steve Lambeth from the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit said: “I am keen to trace the female driver of a small silver vehicle who is reported to have picked up the driver of the Mercedes and given him a lift.

“It is not believed the two were known to each other and she could be a useful witness to assist us in identifying the driver.”