Masked robber in raid on Crawley newsagents

A masked robber escaped with cash after threatening staff during an early morning raid on a Crawley newsagents.

The robbery happened at around 7.10am on Sunday May 5 at Martin’s newsagents in Tilgate Parade.

Police, who revealed details of the robbery today, are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “A man entered the store and demanded money from the till and safe, threatening to harm the member of staff if she did not comply with his orders.

“He then made off with an unknown quantity of cash.

“No weapon was seen at any point.”

The robber is described as white, about 6’1”, with dark eyes. He wore a black coat with the hood up, dark coloured jogging bottoms and a face covering.

He spoke with what is believed to be an Irish accent.

Said the police spokesman: “Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who saw what happened or saw anyone suspicious in the area around the time is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 264 of 05/05.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.”