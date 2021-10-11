Man who attacked 81-year-old in Crawley supermarket car park jailed

The incident happened in the car park of the Asda supermarket in Pegler Way, Crawley, on Saturday, July 10.

The elderly victim was driving in the shop’s car park when two men walked in front of his car and one fell to the floor, claiming he had been hit.

The pair followed the car and when the victim got out one of the men – Kane Wilson, 30, of Perryfield Road, Crawley – repeatedly punched him in the head and body before passers-by intervened.

Kane Wilson

The victim suffered serious injuries including broken ribs, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Wilson pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and on Friday (October 1) at Lewes Crown Court was jailed for 39 months.

DC Lucy Burningham said: “This was an awful, unprovoked attack on an elderly gentleman who was just going about his everyday business.

“I have been a police officer for 15 years and this incident shook me to my core as I could visibly see how this incident had affected him and his wife.