Man wanted in connection with murder of Henfield man

Billy Henham, 24, was found dead at a disused building in North Street, Brighton on Thursday, January 2, last year, after officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person.

Now, police want to speak to 27-year-old Dushane Meikle from Hove, who has links to the city and London and should not be approached by the public.

Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “We are urging anyone who sees Dushane Meikle or has information on his whereabouts to dial 999 immediately. Please do not approach him.”