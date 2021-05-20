Man wanted in connection with murder of Henfield man

Police have released a photograph of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the murder of a man from Henfield.

By Jennifer Logan
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 6:55 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 7:18 pm

Billy Henham, 24, was found dead at a disused building in North Street, Brighton on Thursday, January 2, last year, after officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person.

Now, police want to speak to 27-year-old Dushane Meikle from Hove, who has links to the city and London and should not be approached by the public.

Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “We are urging anyone who sees Dushane Meikle or has information on his whereabouts to dial 999 immediately. Please do not approach him.”

Officers want to speak to Dushane Meikle from Hove. Picture: Sussex Police