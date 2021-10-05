Man taken to hospital after Southwater attack

Just after midnight on Sunday 3 October police were called to a disturbance outside the Southwater Sports Club, which had closed for the night, a spokesman said.

He added: “A man aged 18 had sustained a cut to his finger which required hospital treatment, and a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were assaulted. Neither required hospital treatment.”

A boy aged 17 was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and of two offences of assault by beating, police said. A man aged 18 was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and possession of cannabis.

The spokesman added: “After being interviewed they were both released on police bail until 1 November while enquiries continue.

“This was an isolated incident and has posed no risk to the wider community.