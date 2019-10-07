Man suffers head injuries in Horsham town centre fight involving group of hoodies

A man suffered head injuries during a fight involving a group of youths, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 9.13pm on Friday evening (4 October) police attended Horsham town centre after reports of a fight and verbal threats involving a group of youths dressed in hooded tops.”

Police

One man was knocked to the ground and was taken to Worthing Hospital for treatment to head and ankle injuries, the spokesman added.

