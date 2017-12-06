Man suffers fractured eye socket in town attack

A man was left with a fractured eye socket after an attack outside a parade of shops.

Police said the 33-year-old was involved in a fight with three other men near the shops on Gales Drive, Crawley, at 11.40pm on Saturday (December 2).

The man, from Crawley, suffered serious but not life threatening or changing injuries.

Police said three men, 36, 42 and 50, all from Crawley, were arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. All three have been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online quoting reference 1398 of 02/12.