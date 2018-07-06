Man stabbed as five attacked outside Horsham pub

A man was stabbed and another was pepper sprayed as five men were attacked in a series of incidents outside a Horsham pub, Sussex Police has confirmed today (July 6).

Police today have launched an appeal for witnesses to the violence outside The Sussex Barn, in North Heath Lane, on Thursday June 28.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The incident occurred around 9.35pm on Thursday (28 June) in North Heath Lane where a group of four men were stood outside the premises.

“One of the men from the group punched a man in the stomach and pepper sprayed another man before kicking him to the ground. Third man suffered stab wounds, believed to be caused by a knife or screwdriver, to his back and was taken to hospital.

“Two men then approached the suspect and three accomplices as they were leaving along North Heath Lane and both were punched to the ground.

“A 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was later released under investigation.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent but later released without charge.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1502 of 28/06.