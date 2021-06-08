Man seen acting indecently in Crawley park – can you help police identify this person?
Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify in Crawley.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 6:03 pm
A man was seen to enter the grounds of Ifield Community College in Crawley via a gap in a fence at about 7.10pm on Wednesday, May 5, police said.
Whilst there, he was seen to commit an indecent act, according to police.
He is described as being in his twenties or thirties, slim, of Asian appearance with dark short hair.
He was also seen in the same location on the following Sunday evening, 8 May, police said.
PC Clare Diamond said; “If you can help us identify this man please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1307 of 05/05.”