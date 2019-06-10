Man released under investigation following Horsham drug operation

A man arrested after being found hiding in bushes in Horsham during a ‘County Lines’ drug operation has been released under investigation, police said today.

Officers said they were called to Fitzalan Road, in Roffey, for a ‘welfare check’ on a man soon after 2am on Friday (June 7).

A search was carried out in the area and a man was found in some bushes. Police said he claimed he was waiting for a taxi.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Vigilant officers then spotted a number of suspicious packages on the floor, which turned out to be around 100 wraps of heroin and cocaine.”

An 18-year-old man from Surrey was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, officers said. He has since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

The spokesman added: “The arrest falls under Operation Fortress, the force’s continuing response to ‘County Lines’ activity within Sussex, with a visible policing presence in three main areas where drug dealing is known to happen.

“To report issues involving drugs please go online or call 101.”