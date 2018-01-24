Man jailed for raping woman

A man who raped a woman in Crawley has been jailed, police said.

Officers said Nathan England, 27, of Brighton Road, Horley, pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape.

He appeared in court last September and was found guilty of four counts and was found not guilty of the other.

He was jailed for eight years at Lewes Crown Court on January 11.

Detective Constable Andy Robinson said: “We commend her for her courage in coming forward and for working with us while we investigated the offences and brought this man to trial.”