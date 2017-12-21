Man jailed for drug offences in Bognor

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found in possession of drugs with a street value of nearly £2,000 in Bognor Regis.

Police said Georgie Coleman, 23, of Durham Street in Lambeth, London, was found at an address in Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, on Thursday November 23 with 188 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers entered the property on a welfare check and found Coleman, who was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A (crack cocaine and heroin) and acquire, use or possession of a criminal property, police confirmed.

A police spokesman said Coleman was remanded in custody and pleaded guilty to both charges when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday (December 18).

On Tuesday (December 19) he was given a three year sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and the second charge was left on file, the spokesman added.

Detective Constable Paul Gilmour said: “It is vital we do all we can to prevent the supply of drugs causing harm to the community.

“Thanks to the initial work carried out by the new local prevention teams and the investigation that followed, we managed to secure a custodial sentence.”