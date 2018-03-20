Man injured in stabbing outside town centre nightclub

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed outside a town centre nightclub.

Police said officers were called to Six Degrees, in High Street, Crawley, to deal with a row between two groups of people just after 2am last Tuesday (March 13).

A 31-year-old man from Wembley, London, was injured with what police believe was knife and was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “If anyone was at the premises at this time or has any information please report online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/) or call 101 quoting reference 99 of 10/03.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”