Man hospitalised ‘after being hit over the head with a bottle’

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Storrington on Wednesday night (March 14), according to Sussex Police.

Police said they were called to Storrington High Street at about 8pm after receiving the reports.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to hospital and treated for a minor injury to his head, according to a police spokesman.

The police spokesman added: “Officers are still trying to establish the circumstances. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information are asked to contact police online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 1062 of 14/03.”