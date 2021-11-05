Man headbutted in serious attack on train from Gatwick to Clapham Junction

At 8.50pm on Monday 11 October a man was trying to enter an occupied toilet on the train from Gatwick to Clapham Junction, police said. He attempted to open it and was banging on the door.

A police spokesman said; “A man came out of the toilet and the other man entered. A few seconds later the man opened the door of the toilet and an altercation broke out between them.

“The man headbutted the victim, who then fell to the floor and he pressed his finger into his eyes. Other passengers intervened and separated them.”

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

The victim attended hospital for treatment to damage to his eyes, the spokesman said.

“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 565 of 11/10/21.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”