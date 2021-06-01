Man fined after being caught ‘night hawking’ near Pulborough

Police say that the man intended to steal anything he found in a field near Pulborough and was summonsed for going equipped to steal.

Officers revealed the incident today as Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team marked its one year anniversary since being launched with the aim of cracking down on unlawful behaviour in isolated and rural communities.

Police say the team has ‘made great progress in tackling rural crime offences and building direct engagement with rural communities in Sussex.’

The team has a specialist focus on agricultural, equine, wildlife and heritage issues.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “The team have had a busy first 12 months with positive results and great feedback from the rural communities.

“We’ve been actively encouraging members of the community to report crime and suspicious behaviour, because with this insight, we are able to deploy the team to where they are most needed in order to protect the most vulnerable.

“We have a great number of rural residents and businesses in Sussex and we have seen substantial results.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Through my ongoing consultations with local residents and organisations, including the National Farmers’ Union, I know that the Rural Crime Team are doing amazing work for our more remote communities.

“Rural crime is particularly worrying and, since the Covid-19 lockdown, there have been many disturbing reports of fly-tipping and expensive equipment theft.