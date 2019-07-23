Man charged with murder after woman strangled to death at Sussex flat

Police have charged a man with murder at a flat in Sussex.

At 12.35am on Sunday (July 21), police were called to a disturbance at the flat in London Road, Bexhill.

A police vehicle at the scene in Bexhill

Ian Paton, 36, a sales representative, of Snowdrop Rise, St Leonards, is appearing in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 23), charged with the murder of Kayleigh Hanks, 29, of London Road, Bexhill, said police.

Both people were known to each other, police added.

A police spokesman said a postmortem was carried out on Monday (July 22) and found the cause of death to be strangulation.

Officers from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team are asking anyone who has information that could assist their investigation to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Elwood.

