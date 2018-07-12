Man charged with Horsham petrol station robbery and taking police car

A man has appeared in court charged with taking a police car and more than £3,600 worth of items from a Horsham petrol station.

Police said two men raided Tesco Express, in Redkiln Way, in the early hours of Friday July 6.

Thieves were interrupted by passing officers who had pulled into the garage on a routine patrol.

Owen Smith, 28, unemployed, of no fixed address, appeared at Brighton magistrates on Saturday (July 7).

Police said he has been charged with assault by beating a police constable, possession of an offensive weapon - namely a baseball bat, robbing Tesco of cash, alcohol and cigarettes to the value of £3,695.72, and taking a police vehicle without consent.

He was also charged with the theft of vehicle registration plates, in South Drive, Dorking, Surrey, on July 5.

Officers said he did not plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, August 3.

Police are still hunting for a second suspect.