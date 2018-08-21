Man charged with Horsham burglary

A man has been arrested and charged with burglary at a house in Black Horse Way, Horsham, Sussex Police said today (August 21).

Police said they were called to the property by one of the occupiers who arrived home on Saturday night (18 August) to find an intruder inside. Officers attended immediately and arrested a man and recovered some property stolen from the house.

A police spokesman said: “Ionel Radut, 39, of no fixed address, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (20 August) and pleaded not guilty. He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 17 September.”