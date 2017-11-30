Man charged in connection with Crawley murder investigation

A man has been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Crawley, said police.

Just before 10.30am on Tuesday (November 28), police received a report of a stabbing on a pathway close to a playground in Cherry Lane.

Shortly afterwards, a man was arrested nearby in connection with the incident.

Vladimir Ivanov, 22, a warehouseman, of Juniper Road, Crawley, has been charged with murder and remains in custody, said police.

He is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (December 1).

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the victim sadly died at the scene.

A forensic post mortem has revealed the cause of death as a stab wound.

He has been formally identified as Glyn Rouse, 61, of Rushetts Place, Crawley.

Police are still appealing for anyone with any information about the incident, the victim or the suspect to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Hale.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.