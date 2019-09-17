Man charged after Billingshurst crash

A man is due in court charged with drink driving following a collision on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Philip Barham, 59, unemployed, of Loxwood Road, Plaistow has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when over the alcohol limit.

He was arrested following a crash at Billingshurst Primary School, police had said.

A police spokesman said: “He was remanded to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 14, where he offered no plea and was further remanded to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 27.”