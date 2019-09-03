Man banned from urinating in public or entering Billingshurst appears in court twice in 2 days

A man from a village near Horsham has appeared in court twice in two days for breaching a community protection notice.

The notice banned Richard Grundy, 58, of Slinfold, from entering Billingshurst or urinating in a public place anywhere in Sussex, Horsham Police said on Twitter.

Police

Grundy appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 12, and pleaded guilty to breaching the notice, police added.

Sussex Police issued the notice on July 24, following a breach of a previously served community protection warning, issued just six days earlier (July 18), according to a police spokesman.

Grundy was fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32.

But the spokesman said Grundy was arrested again on Tuesday, August 13, having been spotted in Billingshurst by the Horsham Wardens the previous day, as well as being there at the time of his arrest.

Grundy appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 14, and pleaded guilty to breaching a community protection notice on both August 12 and 13 and resisting a police officer during his arrest.

The spokesman added: “[Grundy] was sentenced to be detained in the courthouse, his detention deemed served by reason of the time already spent in custody.

“He was also fined £50 for breaching the community protection notice and £40 for resisting arrest, as well as £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.”

Sergeant Peter Allan of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham prevention team said, “I am pleased with the results of these cases, as the community protection notice is a tool our teams are making more use of, to tackle persistent and unreasonable behaviour in our communities.

“We recognise the effect that some non-criminal behaviours can have, and we are determined to work with our partners and communities to provide realistic and sustainable solutions.”

