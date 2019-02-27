Man arrested over dog stolen in 2016, drugs and illegal firearm

A man has been arrested after a warrant was carried out and a stolen dog discoverd.

A 66-year-old man from Lingfield was arrested yesterday (Tuesday February 26) for possession of an illegal firearm under the Firearms Act (1968), said a Surrey Police spokesman. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Police News

The spokesman added: “A quantity of class B drugs, an additional firearm, and an imitation taser were also recovered as a result of the warrant which was carried out at an address in Lingfield Common Road.

“A dog which was also found at the address has been returned to its rightful owners after further enquiries, including scanning the dog’s chip, revealed it had been stolen from an address in London in 2016.”

