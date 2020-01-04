Man arrested in Horsham pleads guilty to arranging to meet a child for sexual activity

A man arrested in Horsham is due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to arranging to meet a child under 16 for sexual activity.

Edward Senior, 31, unemployed, of no fixed address, is due to appear in custody for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on January 20, according to Sussex Police.

Police

A spokesman said Senior pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates Court on December 23 to arranging to meet a child under-16 for sexual activity, attempting to have sexual communication with a child, and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) imposed on January 8 2016 which prohibits him from unsupervised contact with children under 16.

He added: “He was arrested by Sussex Police officers in Horsham on 20 December following information supplied by members of the public.”

