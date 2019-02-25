Man arrested after cyclist dies in Lingfield hit and run

A man has been arrested after a cyclist died in a crash, says Surrey Police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the death yesterday (Sunday February 24).

Police are appealing for witnesses

A police spokesman said: “A male cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the collision, which took place around 5pm in Lingfield Common Road at the junction with Cobham Close.

“A Toyota Hilux, which failed to stop, was also involved in the collision.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries to trace the driver of the vehicle and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the Toyota being driven prior to the incident, particularly anyone with any dashcam footage, to come forward straightaway.

“If you can help, please contact us on 101 or tell us online via or http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore quoting reference PR/P19044029.”

A man has been arrested in connection with the death.

A police spokesman said: “A 49-year-old man from Lingfield was arrested this morning for death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of the collision. He is currently in police custody.”

See also:

The 7 Crawley town centre sites that are ‘key opportunities for development’

Latest crime figures for Crawley’s neighbourhoods - how does your area rate?

What’s all the building work in Crawley town centre? Here’s all you need to know

Crawley’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area