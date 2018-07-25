Man arrested after attempted abduction of young girls

A man has been arrested after an attempt was made to abduct two eight-year-old girls.

Police said the youngsters were cycling home when a white van pulled over in Meiros Way in Ashington at 9.55am this morning (July 25).

A man approached the pair on a couple of occasions and asked them to get into his van.

Crime Investigator of the Worthing Investigations team Neil walker said: “We have not received any other reports of this nature but would ask anyone who has been a victim of a similar matter to report it to us.

“This was a distressing incident and, understandably, the girls are upset by what has happened and we will provide them with support.

“We are urging parents to talk to their children about what to do if they are approached by a stranger when out and about.

“The man is described as white, 5’ 11”, in his 40s, with grey hair and wearing a white vest top.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident or has any dash cam or CCTV footage to report it to us immediately.”

Police said a 42-year-old man, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and remains in custody for questioning.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 408 of 25/07.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.