Man accused of driving up to 200mph on M23 to appear in court
A man accused of driving up to 200mph on the M23 is due to appear in court, said police.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 5:25 pm
James Hollett, 39, of Grouse Road, Pease Pottage, has been reported for summons to face charges at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 August, a spokesman said. He is charged with dangerous driving, relating to speeding on the M23 near Crawley on 26 April 2020; aggravated vehicle taking, relating to the same incident; dangerous driving, relating to an incident on the A24 near Horsham on 2 June 2019.
The spokesman said: “The summons, authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, follows an extensive investigation by Sussex Police.”