Magistrates’ court results, week beginning January 28

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Grady Beattie, 18, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a chair and fire door at the Y Centre in Horsham.

He was fined £186, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Michael Ayling, 54, of Barrington Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. He was fined £70, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Rod Stanwick, 53, of Greenacres Road, Locks Heath, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in a truck at Billingshurst level crossing.

He was banned from driving for 14 months, and given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Carl Bridgewater, 32, of Towers Road, Upper Beeding, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Vulcan Close, Crawley.He was banned from driving for six months, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

William Ackleton, 34, of Fountain Walk, Northfleet, pleaded guilty to driving a lorry without due care and attention on the A24 at Copsale. He was fined £222, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and five penalty points added to his licence.

Raphael James, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft of two bottles of whisky (value £32) from Sainsbury’s in Horsham, and common assault, and admitted breaching the terms of a release from prison.

He was jailed for 16 weeks, with £82 compensation.

