Magistrates’ court results, week beginning February 4

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Graham Bates, 37, of Laurel Walk, Horsham, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal in Spindle Way, Crawley. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, £300 compensation, and an £85 victim services surcharge. David Jenkins, 57, of Kent Street, Cowfold, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and driving without insurance, in Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath. He was fined £230, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

Ahsanuz Zaman, 29, of Cottingham Avenue, Horsham, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A24 at Broadbridge Heath. He was fined £215, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Toader Dumitru, 27, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal from a house in New Street, Horsham. He was jailed for 12 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge.

Steven Othen, 40, of Capel Road, Rusper, was convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of not wearing a seat belt in Gossops Drive, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Michael Perry, 25, of Deer Way, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of cocaine and a cocaine metabolite in his blood, in Swann Way, Broadbridge Heath. He was banned from driving for 23 months, and given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, and an £85 victim services surcharge.

James Davis, 31, of London Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding in Horsham Road, Holmwood. He was fined £346, with a £34 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Adeel Qayyum, 35, of Erridge Close, Pound Hill, pleaded guilty to common assault in Faygate, common assault and causing criminal damage to a vehicle in Horsham Road, Bewbush, causing criminal damage to a vehicle and a number plate in Westway, Copthorne. He was given a 12 week jail sentence, suspended for two years, with 80 hours of unpaid work, £977 compensation, and £85 costs. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting three people, or going to addresses in Copthorne and Maidenbower.

Ryan Gilbert-Appleby, 23, of Barn Close, Pease Pottage, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (5g of cannabis) at Pease Pottage. He was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Karl Ray, 25, of Coombe Hill, Billingshurst, pleaded guilty to common assault. He was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Darren Taylor, 34, of Burnham Place, Horsham, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with annual notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act. He was fined £531, with a £53 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

