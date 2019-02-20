Magistrates’ court results, January 21 to 25

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Vivienne Killner, 51, of Kent Street, Cowfold, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M23 at Crawley. She was fined £428, with a £42 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to her licence.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

Adam Riggs, 22, of Manor Fields, Horsham, was convicted of driving without insurance, and driving without an MoT certificate, in Crawley Road, Horsham. He was fined £880, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Jeanette Rowsell, 48, of Bury Gate, Bury, pleaded guilty to speeding in Lower Street, Fittleworth. She was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Christian Wride, 26, of Highlands Avenue, Horsham, was convicted of driving without insurance, and driving without a licence, in Horsham Road, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Catherine Whiteway, 40, of Amberley Road, Horsham, was convicted in her absence of speeding on the A259 at Hove. She was fined £440, with a £44 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to her licence.

Darion Bates, 51, of Honeysuckle Walk, Horsham, pleaded guilty to vehicle interference in Horsham. He was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £50 costs.

Charlene Hoban, 33, of Fraser Walk, Handcross, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cocaine metabolite and a cannabis metabolite in her blood, in Brighton Road, Handcross. She was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

