Magistrates’ court results, January 14 to 18

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Jordan Longford, 24, of Robert Way, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood, in Townsend Way, Crawley. He was banned from driving for three years, and given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

Richard Boxall, 54, of Southdown Close, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. He was fined £233, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence.

Steven Collins, 45, of High Street, Billingshurst, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A24 at Horsham. He was fined £153, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Charles Jasper, 23, of High Street, Henfield, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Michaela Kilgarriff, 33, of Farriers Walk, Horsham, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. She was fined £115, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Donald MacDonald, 58, of Orchard Road, Burgess Hill, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A23 at Bolney. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Helen McGrath, 30, of College Road, Upper Beeding, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A2031 at Worthing. She was fined £63, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Mark Mink, 47, of The Street, Bramber, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A23 at Albourne. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Richard Orawe, 41, of Wakehams Green Drive, Crawley, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Matthew Shelley, 30, of Oakwood, Partridge Green, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M23. He was fined £440, with a £44 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and five penalty points added to his licence.

Elizabeth Walker, 21, of Croft Lane, Henfield, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a traffic sign in North Street, Brighton. She was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Robert Armistead, 81, of Petworth Road, Wisborough Green, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a red light at a pelican crossing in Guildford Road, Horsham. He was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Ryan Hyde, 47, of Covert Mead, Handcross, was convicted in his absence of driving after having his licence revoked, in Brighton Road, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

William Newell, 24, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a dog in Plaistow. He was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge, and £250 costs. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the dog’s owner or going to an address in Plaistow.

Michael Perry, 25, of Deer Way, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of cocaine, a cocaine metabolite, and a cannabis metabolite in his blood, in Guildford Road, Horsham. He was banned from driving for two years, and given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Katie Price, 40, of Worthing Road, Dial Post, pleaded gulity to driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance, on the A24 at Dial Post. She was banned from driving for three months, with a £1,100 fine, a £110 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Benjamin Jarvis, of Cootes Avenue, Horsham, pleaded guilty to drink driving (42mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg), possessing a Class A drug (cocaine), and driving with illegal levels of cocaine and a cocaine metabolite in his blood, in North Heath Lane, Horsham. He was banned from driving for 23 months, and given a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work, a £333 fine, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Sophia Steer, 20, of Jockey Mead, Horsham, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, and to two counts of assaulting a police officer in Horsham. She was fined £140, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £75 compensation.

Shafeeq Ahmed, 24, of Millthorpe Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of cocaine, and a cocaine metabolite in his blood in Lambs Farm Road, Horsham, and to possessing a Class A drug (cocaine). He was banned from driving for a year, with a £245 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jamie Clarke, 26, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, pleaded guilty to theft of meat (value: £81.67) from Marks and Spencer in Langley Green, and theft of alcohol (value: £75) from Waitrose in Horsham. He was given a community order with £50 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £50 costs.

__

See also: https://www.wscountytimes.co.uk/news/crime/magistrates-court-results-for-january-7-to-january-11-1-8801393

https://www.wscountytimes.co.uk/news/crime/magistrates-court-results-december-31-to-january-4-1-8790098