Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Alison Marchal, 47, of Stafford Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being drunk in charge of a child in Crawley. She was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Ramazan Mehmetaj, 19, c/o Isfield ROad, Crawley, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Bank Road, Crawley, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence in High Street, Crawley, theft of an Oyster card, and theft of a bank card, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Michael Amenyogbe, 40, of Lismore Crescent, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M23 at Crawley. He was fined £450, with a £45 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Sean Lock, 35, of Farmleigh Close, Crawley, was convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of committing an offence. He was banned from driving for six months, with a £660 fine, with a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Hasham Khan, 33, of Spring Plat, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Marvell Close, Crawley. He was fined £440, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Daniel Dicilea, 27, of Milton Mount, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen. He was fined £450, with a £45 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and ten penalty points added to his licence.

Katie Hicks, 30, of Ifield Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to theft of aftershave (value £62) from Boots in Hastings, theft of a Great Ormond Street charity collection box in Crawley, and admitted breaching a community order. She was given a community order, with £30 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, £85 costs.

Maria Melis, 25, of Malthouse Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency services worker (a police officer) in Crawley. She was fined £40, with £25 compensation, and £85 costs.

Hayley Fry, 38, of Brighton Road, Horley, pleaded guilty to drink driving (267mg alcohol in 100ml blood, compared to the legal limit of 80mg) in Perimeter Road North, Gatwick. She was banned from driving for 28 months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim service surcharge, and £85 costs.

Danny Johnson, 25, of no fixed address, was found guilty of harassing a woman in Crawley, and pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of a release from prison, and failing to answer bail. He was jailed for 14 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge, and £620 costs. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim, or going to an address in Crawley.

William Burgess, 33, of Chiddingly Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to common assault in Horsham, and to causing criminal damage to a photo frame and wardrobe. He was given a community order, with a £100 fine, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £300 costs.

Michelle Atkinson, 50, of Clifton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen. She was banned from driving for a year, given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Darelle Jaffa, 30, of Hyperion Court, Bewbush, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a Class A drug (1.08g crack cocaine, and 0.49g heroin), and driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood, at Handcross. He was banned from driving for three years, with a £500 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Luke Atkins, 32, of Main Steet, Bellshill, pleaded guilty to using violence to gain entry to a property in Bewbush, and to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, a £180 fine, and £150 costs. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting one person, or going to an address in Bewbush.

Simon Gates, 35, of Bracken Court, South Hykeham, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman in Crawley. He was given a 12 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting four people, or going to Crawley.

Christopher Light, 39, of Brighton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicle interference in Horsham. He was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge, and £49.96 costs.

Lee Morgan, 37, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft of a bottle of wine (value £3.39) from Gatwick Aiport, entering Gatwick after being banned from the airport, burglary and theft of cash and goods (value £480) from New East Surrey Hospital, and theft of a burger (value £3.50) from New East Surrey Hospital. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, £486.89 compensation, , an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Kieran Padgham, 24, of Ifield Road, West Green, pleaded guilty to theft of a pedal bike (value £900) from East Grinstead railway station, and theft of a pedal bike (value £760) from Worplesdon railway station, and admitted breaching a community order. He was given a community order with 300 hours of unpaid work, £919 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Cathryn Davis-Shipley, 28, of Nuthurst Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (6g cannabis) in Horsham. She was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge.

__