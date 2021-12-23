Locked up in Sussex 2021: These are some the criminals jailed between January and June

Here we take a look at some of the criminals locked up in the first six months of 2021.
All of the information below comes from either Sussex Police or our reporters attending court in person.
1.
'Prolific' Daniel Meehan, of Albion Hill in Brighton, had 31 previous convictions for burglary, vehicle offences and anti-social behaviour when he was charged with burgling properties in Woodingdean last year. On January 12, the court heard Meehan, 28, broke into properties in Burnham Close and Batemans Road between June 27 and 28, 2020, stealing items including a wallet, sunglasses and a changing bag. He took keys to a car with which he drove to petrol stations and shops, where he used a victim's card to buy alcohol and cigarettes. On June 30, police searched a property in Rosedean Close where he had previously been staying and found several stolen items. After several 'wanted' appeals, Meehan was found hiding on a roof on August 12 and arrested. He was sentenced to three years and two months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fraud by false representation, and escaping lawful custody.
2.
Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, was found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder after driving his BMW into a crowd of people on Brighton seafront. Khondaker and his brother, Irfan, got into an argument with 20-year-old Suel Delgado and his friends in Brighton in on December 1 during a night out, before going their separate ways. The Khondaker brothers got into their BMW SUV and Iftekhar deliberately drove the car into the group in Marine Parade near the pier. Suel was killed and two of his friends, Zakir and Azaan Khan, suffered life-changing injuries. The whole attack was captured on CCTV. The Khondaker brothers dumped the vehicle in Middle Street in the town centre and called a taxi home. Iftekhar, of Caithness Road in Mitcham, was jailed for a minimum of 26 years on February 4, after being found guilty on January 25.
3.
Irfan Khondaker, 27, was found guilty found guilty of assisting an offender by helping his brother, Iftekhar, escape the scene of a crime. The Khondakers got into an argument with 20-year-old Suel Delgado and his friends in Brighton in on December 1 during a night out, before going their separate ways. The Khondaker brothers got into their BMW SUV and Iftekhar deliberately drove the car into the group in Marine Parade near the pier. Suel was killed and two of his friends, Zakir and Azaan Khan, suffered life-changing injuries. The whole attack was captured on CCTV. The Khondaker brothers dumped the vehicle in Middle Street in the town centre and called a taxi home. Irfan, of Caithness Road in Mitcham, was jailed for three years on February 4, after being found guilty on January 25.
4.
Kirsten Hocking, 29, of Lyndhurst Road in Worthing, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order in July that stopped her from entering many shops in the town and visiting some areas. But on January 12, she threatened staff at Boots in Montague Street by saying she was infected with Covid-19 and that she 'had a needle' and 'would use it'. She also stole items such as perfume, alcohol and pet food from shops in Worthing between November and January. On January 13, Hocking pleaded guilty to five counts of theft, five counts of breaching her CBO, two counts of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress and one count of attempted theft. She was jailed for 26 weeks. Her shoplifting was estimated to have caused a loss of £326.29.