Latest thefts in the Horsham district

Here are the latest thefts recorded with police in the Horsham district this month.

- Mill Lane, Lower Beeding - between 10am and 3pm on March 14.

Entry gained to property after breaking a window, cash, TV and other items stolen.

- Saxon Crescent, Horsham - between March 7 and 9.

Rear door forced and power tools stolen.

- The Sands, Ashington - approximately 7.15am March 6.

Stole scrap metal from shed.

- Compton Lane, Horsham - 2.37am March 9.

Attempted theft from insecure garage. Nothing stolen.

- Jolesfield, Partridge Green - between 6pm March 3 – 7am March 10.

Pedal cycle, Scooter and several power tools were stolen from a garden shed.