Latest Horsham district burglaries reported to police

Here are the latest burglaries across the Horsham district that have been reported to the police.

High Street, Henfield - 6pm January 19.

Man entered property via insecure front door, searched was made but nothing stolen.

Wimland Road, Faygate - 10am - 3.20pm January 24.

Property entered via secure back door. Damage caused, car keys and car stolen.

Chesworth Crescent, Horsham - 17-20 January.

Garage door forced, nothing was stolen.

Roffey Allotments, Beech Road, Horsham - between 6pm January 19 and 10am January 21.

Shed broken into, nothing stolen.