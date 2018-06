Latest Horsham district burglaries

A vintage camera, quad bike and cars keys were among items stolen from homes across the Horsham district in the past week or so.

Sussex Police have given details of burglaries that have taken place in the area.

- The Glade, Horsham, between 9am on June 2 and 1pm June 3.

Jewellery was stolen after a window was broken and property entered.

- Findon Way, Broadbridge Heath between 8am and 1.030am June 4.

A rear door was forced open and a vintage camera was stolen.

- Shelley Road, Broadbridge Heath, 9.30am on June 4.

Window was broken and entry gained. Cash stolen.

- Hazelhurst Crescent, Horsham, betweet 8.15am and 9.30pm on June 7.

Property was entered via an insecure door, car keys stolen.

- At Coneyhurst over a period of a week.

A quad bike was stolen from an insecure stable.