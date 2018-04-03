Latest Horsham district burglaries

A computer, strimmer and bikes were items stolen from properties in the Horsham district in the past week.

Below are the latest burglaries in the Horsham district reported to police.

- Lambs Farm Road, Horsham, between 8.30am and 2.35pm on March 26.

Entry was gained to a property. A computer was stolen.

- Spring Lane Slinfold, between 12.45pmand 3pm on March 28.

A window was forced open to gain entry to a property. Unknown what has been stolen.

- Hamilton Road, Horsham, between 11pm on March 23 and 8.30am March 24.

Two pedal cycles were stolen from an insecure garage.

- Springlands Lane, Henfield, between noon March 24 and noon March 25.

A chainsaw and hedge trimmer were stolen from an outhouse.