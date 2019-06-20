Latest crimes in Midhurst, Petworth and surrounding areas

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in Midhurst, Petworth and surrounding areas.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made in the Chichester district over the past week, for offences including; excess alcohol, domestic assault, drug driving, assault on police, criminal damage, possession of Class B drugs, actual bodily harm, shoplifting, drunk and disorderly, grievous bodily harm, shoplifting, burglary dwelling, possession of Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated burglary, theft of a pedal cycle, going equipped and threats to kill.

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Sentimental ring stolen from parked vehicle (see picture). A post by Chichester Police read: "We are appealing for help in the hope of tracing this sentimental ring that was stolen from a vehicle in Blackdown Car Park, Tennysons Lane, Haslemere on June 14. Help us reunite the owner with their ring. Any information please let us know. Ref: 0563 14/6 "

- In another post, Chichester Police wrote: "We have received reports of vehicle breaks in the Crossfield area of Fernhurst, Haslemere overnight into [Wednesday], June 19. Please always secure your vehicle and remove possessions, where possible." Click here for crime prevention advice.



- Strood Green, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst – On Wednesday, June 12, police received a report of an attempt break to stables. Damage was caused to a number of buildings but nothing stolen. Serial 0209 12/6



- Hesworth Common, Fittleworth – on Thursday, June 13, a vehicle was broken into and handbag stolen. Serial 0767 13/6



- Southley’s, Fernhurst – on Friday, June 14, a van was broken into and power tools stolen. Serial 0823 14/6



- Lords Piece Car Park, Fittleworth – On Saturday, June 15, a vehicle was broken into. Damage was caused to the vehicle but nothing was stolen. Serial 0533 15/6

In its Sussex Country Watch Bulletin, Sussex Police also reported the following:

This ring was stolen from a parked car. Photo: Chichester Police

- Strood Green Billingshurst – On Wednesday, June 12, an unsuccessful attempt was made to break into a stable yard. Nothing was stolen. 0209 12/6

- Plaistow Road, Loxwood – Good news. On Monday, June 10, A red Honda TRX Quadbike was stolen from an outbuilding of a farm. Fortunately it was fitted with a tracker, the tracker reported it to be stationary at a location in Surrey. Surrey Police kindly recovered it. Value £4,000.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information regarding an incident or crime please report it to police online, call 101 quoting the reference number provided, or email the force at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk.



Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

See also: Chichester crime - Can you help police find these latest culprits?