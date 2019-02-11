Police are appealing for help

Latest crime figures for Crawley’s neighbourhoods - how does your area rate?

Here is the number of crimes recorded by Sussex Police for each Crawley neighbourhoods.

The figures from December 2018 are the most recent available and have been published on the police.uk website. See also In pictures - 7 Crawley town centre sites that are ‘key opportunities for development’

Broadfield, 108 reported crimes.
West Green, 84 reported crimes. Pic: Google Maps
Three Bridges, 83 reported crimes. . Pic: Google Maps
Southgate, 72 reported crimes. Pic: Google Maps
