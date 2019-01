Latest burglaries in the Horsham district

A number of sheds and garages were targeted by thieves over the festive period in the Horsham district.

Tools, a battery and a lawn mower were among items stolen.

- Little Jordans, Colgate, between December 19 and 23.

Tools stolen from a shed.

- The Spinney, Shipley, between December 22 and 23.

Padlock cut from a workshop and tools stolen

- Bridge Road West, West Chiltington, between December 22 and 23.

Lock broken on a container and tools stolen.

- Holders Close, Billingshurst, between December 27 and 28.

A garage was entered and a motorbike battery was stolen.

- Brighton Road, Woodmancote, between December 21 and 28.

The door on a shed was forced and a lawn mower stolen.

See also: Celebrating Sussex - 100 people who have made a difference

Sussex passengers hit by 3.1 per cent average rail fare increase