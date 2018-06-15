Latest burglaries in the Horsham district

Car keys, jewellery and a bike were among items stolen during recent burglaries reported to Sussex Police in the Horsham district.

For advice on how to protect your home and belongings go to https://sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/burglary/

- Hazelhurst Crescent Horsham between 8.15am and 9.30pm on June 7.

Point of entry to house was an insecure rear door. Car keys were stolen

- Itchingfield between 6pm on June 7 – 8am June 8.

A rear window was forced open and tools were stolen.

- Oakleigh Road, Horsham between 1pm and 1.25pm on June 12.

Entry gained to a house via an insecure door. Nothing was stolen.

- Roundstone Park, Southwater at around 9pm on June 13.

Someone has entered an insecure caravan and stolen jewellery.

- Butlers Road, Horsham, just after midnight on June 14.

House was entered and several items stolen.

- Honeywood Road, Horsham, during the night on June 14.

Rear door forced, TV and wallet stolen.

- Sayers Close Horsham on June 12.

A pedal cycle was stolen from a garage.