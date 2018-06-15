Latest burglaries in the Horsham district

Car keys, jewellery and a bike were among items stolen during recent burglaries reported to Sussex Police in the Horsham district.
For advice on how to protect your home and belongings go to https://sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/burglary/
- Hazelhurst Crescent Horsham between 8.15am and 9.30pm on June 7.
Point of entry to house was an insecure rear door. Car keys were stolen
- Itchingfield between 6pm on June 7 – 8am June 8.
A rear window was forced open and tools were stolen.
- Oakleigh Road, Horsham between 1pm and 1.25pm on June 12.
Entry gained to a house via an insecure door. Nothing was stolen.
- Roundstone Park, Southwater at around 9pm on June 13.
Someone has entered an insecure caravan and stolen jewellery.
- Butlers Road, Horsham, just after midnight on June 14.
House was entered and several items stolen.
- Honeywood Road, Horsham, during the night on June 14.
Rear door forced, TV and wallet stolen.
- Sayers Close Horsham on June 12.
A pedal cycle was stolen from a garage.