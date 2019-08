Thieves have stolen two kayaks from a trailer parked at Pulborough Railway Station.

Police say that the kayaks - worth around £1,000 and described as double-seated Wave Sport Horizon models - were taken on August 4.

In a separate incident, a horse trailer worth around £2,000 was stolen from premises in Marches Road, Horsham.

The blue Ifor Williams 505 trailer was snatched on August 1.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101.