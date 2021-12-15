The 43-year-old, mother-of-five former glamour model was handed a suspended sentence after a court heard she completed a course of rehab and has not committed any further offences.

District Judge Amanda Kelly told Price she could have killed and was lucky she could afford to check herself into the Priory when others were not so fortunate.

The judge described Price as 'incredibly selfish' with no regard for the lives of others and described her driving record as appalling.

Katie Price outside Crawley Magistrates' Court today

"Not everybody has the luxury of being able to check into the priory," DJ Kelly told her.

"It seems you think you are above the law," the judge said.

Price, who had been banned five times already, was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for two years after the court heard she had a reasonable expectation of keeping her liberty.

Sentencing was deferred after Price admitted drink driving while banned and had the right to stay out of prison if she went into rehab.

The scene of the crash in Partridge Green

"The pubic may be appalled to know I'm not able to send you to prison today to spend Christmas behind bars," DJ Kelly said.

"The law says you have a legitimate expectation you will not be sent to prison today."

Price was extremely lucky magistrates chose to defer her sentence at the hearing in September, DJ Kelly said.

"If they hadn't, you may well be losing your liberty today."

Price was banned from driving for another two years, ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation days and will pay £85 costs and £128 victim surcharge.

Price already owes £7,358 in fines and costs from earlier hearings.

She will be back in court again in January for enforcement action on the unpaid fines.

Prosecutor Jon Karani told the court Katie Price had fallen into the passenger seat nearest the ground after rolling her car on September 28.

Mr Karani told the court, Price told police she had been banned from driving four times, when in fact she had been banned five times.

"She said she was going to her friend's house," Mr Karani said.

"She told police 'I know I shouldn't have been driving but I did, I've been banned four times'."

Roadside tests showed she had been drinking and had taken cocaine.

Mr Karani said: "She said 'I don't care, it's fine'."

She made more admissions in hospital, Mr Karani said.

She told police: "I'm guilty, I had alcohol, I took drugs, I shouldn't be driving."

Defending, Joseph Harrington asked the court to keep her driving ban as short as possible.

"She had a crash," he said.

"It's clear she was distressed and upset.

"She was taken straight to the Priory and complied with them there.

"This is a lady with an awful lot going on," he said.

Katie Price was nearly twice over the limit, with cocaine in her system and banned from driving when she rolled her BMW on September 28.

She appeared in court the following day when magistrates deferred sentence.

The driving ban Katie Price was serving when she rolled her BMW was due to end today/tomorrow (Thursday, December 16).

She walked free from court in September, despite knowing she was banned and objections from prosecutors.

Magistrate Julie Hutton decided to defer sentencing after hearing Katie would be checked into the £7000-a-week Priory after leaving court.

The court heard 43-year-old Katie, who appeared in custody after spending a night in police cells, still owes thousands in unpaid fines.

The glamour model, formerly known as Jordan, was trapped inside the car after rolling it.

Her BMW, was found on its side on the B2135 near Partridge Green not far from her home at Dial Post.

Debbie Jones from the CPS said Katie lost control and crashed.

"She was located trapped in the vehicle by a witness who stayed with her until the emergency services arrived.

"She gave a positive roadside breath test and a positive reading for cocaine."

Katie was taken to hospital by ambulance after emergency services arrived at the scene around 6.20am.

When she pleaded guilty, Katie's defence lawyer, Joe Harrington, said the mum-of-five was going through bankruptcy proceedings and feared her house might be repossessed.

Mr Harrington described her as a successful businesswoman and mother-of-five.

"She is struggling with life at the moment," he said.

Katie, 43, accepted full responsibility and apologised for the crash in a statement released by her family.

"Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions.

"She knows they were wrong and apologises."

As Katie received treatment at the Priory, family and friends expressed their concerns.

Katie Price pleaded guilty driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and drink driving.

A charge of drug driving was dropped after she agreed to plead guilty to drink driving.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday, September 28.

"A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.