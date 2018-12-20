Jury announces verdict in Crawley murder trial

The jury looking into the killing of Christina Abbotts has reached a verdict.

After about two hours 40 minutes considering their verdict, jurors returned to the courtroom this afternoon to announce their decision. Zahid Naseem, 48, from Amersham, was today found guilty of murder. Naseem, a city banker with two children, had denied murder and claimed he was acting in self-defence. The trial heard that Naseem met Christina as part of her secret life as a 'high class escort'. He told his trial that Christina had started strangling him and he had struck her to defend himself, and then possibly lost control. However it appears the jury did not believe this, and rejected his defences of self-defence and loss of control. Naseem was found guilty of murder by unanimous verdict. He will be sentenced tomorrow.