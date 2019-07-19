Jockey banned from driving for Horsham drink-drive offence

A young jockey has been banned from driving for 17 months and fined £120 after being caught by police drink-driving.

Police say that George Gorman, 24, of Worthing Road, Dial Post, was arrested in Jolesfield, Horsham, on June 30 and charged with driving with 64mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 16 - as well as the driving ban - he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge, as well as the £120 fine.

Gorman was one of 83 drivers arrested by police during a sumer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Roads Policing Unit for Surrey and Sussex Police Police, said: “It is hugely disappointing that so many people still make the conscious decision to drive with drink or drugs in their system. We run dedicated campaigns at peak times of the year – during summer and over Christmas – to provide education and enforcement, and this is in addition to routine roads policing 365 days a year.

“Driving while over the specified limit for drink or drugs is a serious offence which carries significant risks – it is one of the four most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions on our roads.

“Every year we see people’s lives being destroyed by drink and drug-drivers. And it’s not just those unfortunate enough to be involved in a collision – it also affects the offender themselves, with consequences including a criminal record, a fine or jail term, increased car insurance, potential job loss and trouble travelling to some countries.

“In an ideal world, no one would commit any offences and we wouldn’t have to make any arrests. But we have a duty to keep people on our roads as safe as possible, and anyone who compromises this will be dealt with robustly.

“I cannot stress enough that the risk is real, and if you drive under the influence of drink or drugs, your next journey could be your last.”