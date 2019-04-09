Jennifer Kelly wanted for breaching non-molestation order in Crawley

A Woman is wanted for breaching a non-molestation order, say police.

Jennifer Kelly, 34, of Carshalton, Sutton, has breached the order on numerous occasions, specifically at an address in Ifield, Crawley, since it was issued in February 2016, said a Sussex Police spokesman.

She has links to Sussex and Surrey.

The spokesman said: “If you’ve seen Jennifer, or have any information on where she could be, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1276 of 12/02.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

