Jail for man who brutally attacked his elderly mother in Storrington

A man who brutally assaulted his elderly mother in Storrington after she asked him to turn his music down has been jailed.

Sussex Police say that John Ayensu slapped his mother on both sides of the face, making her fall to the floor, after she requested he lowered the volume.

John Ayensu. Photo: Sussex Police

A police statement adds that he then picked up a broken wooden table and used this to repeatedly hit his victim over the head, and kicked her as she remained on the floor.

The incident occurred at their home in Kithurst Lane, Storrington, in the early hours of December 27.

Following the assault the victim went to sleep, and woke around 2.45pm the next day to find her car was missing.

It was at this point she called police to report the assault and the stolen vehicle.

Officers attended and the 72-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where she was treated for multiple injuries. She was later released and taken to a place of safety.

Police say the stolen vehicle, a black BMW, was added to the police ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) hotlist.

It was spotted in the area and pursued by officers twice in the next 24 hours, but on both occasions the pursuit was called off due to the speed and manner it was driven in, which presented a risk to public safety.

The vehicle was later found damaged and abandoned in nearby Church Street in the early hours of December 28.

Police Dog Goose was deployed to track from the scene, and led its handler directly back to Ayensu’s house, where he was found hiding behind a bedroom door.

He was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm;

Criminal damage;

Aggravated vehicle taking;

Dangerous driving;

Driving with no insurance;

Driving while disqualified.

Police say that following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, which finished last Thursday (May 23), Ayensu was found guilty of actual bodily harm and was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment.

He earlier pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving with no insurance, and received a further eight months imprisonment for these offences (38 months total).

He was found not guilty of criminal damage and aggravated vehicle taking, and the offence of driving whilst disqualified will lie on file.

Ayensu, 46, who is unemployed, was also disqualified from driving for 39 months, and will be required to take an extended re-rest.

He was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

In addition, he was given a restraining order for an indefinite period, with conditions not to contact the victim, and not to enter Storrington or Pulborough.

